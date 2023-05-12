Habitat for Humanity of Chattanooga is hosting its annual Women Build Breakfast on Saturday, May 13th.
Funds raised from the event will be used to build this year’s Women Build house for new homeowner, Wilma.
City of Chattanooga Chief Housing Officer Nicole Heyman will provide remarks at the gathering.
Heyman works closely with the City Council and neighborhoods to understand the magnitude of the problem of housing availability and use available data to identify the number of housing units needed to ensure that everyone in Chattanooga, no matter their ZIP code, has access to quality, affordable housing in the neighborhood of their choice.
The Women Build breakfast is presented by Hamico Foundation and Real Estate Partners. The event is being chaired by Robin Derryberry, founder and partner of Derryberry Public Relations.
The event will begin at 9:00 am and will end at 10:30 a.m.