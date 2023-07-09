Sunday will be a Storm Alert Weather Day with rain and thunderstorms likely as we head into later this afternoon and evening. The biggest threat will be gusty to strong winds and heavy downpours.
The heavy rain could lead to isolated flash flooding. The timing of the rain is mainly after 5pm. Until then, most of your Sunday will be partly cloudy and very muggy. Highs in the upper 80s with light winds.
Tonight, rain and rumbles will move out. Patchy fog overnight. Lows near 70.
Monday and Tuesday will feature mostly sunny conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80s and a tad less humid! Lows in the low to mid 60s.
More humid on Wednesday with better rain chances returning on Thursday.