Cleveland, TN- On Tuesday, June 28th at 12:57 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the Rolling Brook community after shots were fired from the street.
The shooting is believed to have occurred from a vehicle, targeting this home.
When deputies arrived, it was confirmed numerous bullets struck and traveled through the home that contained two adults and two juveniles and one child.
Shell casings were discovered on the roadway in front of the residence.
No further details are available as this incident remains under investigation.