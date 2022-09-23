On Saturday, September 24th at 1:00pm, the community of Chattanooga will gather at Renaissance Presbyterian Church to remember the gun violence on Grove street.
Chattanooga Police say 7 women were shot, including the death of Labrecia Dews and Keniqua Hughes.
The incident happened last year, while the women were attending a neighborhood block party.
To date, no justice has been served and no witnesses have come forward.
There is still no word despite a $20,000 reward offered by The Grove Street Justice Fund, and Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's Office information and the conviction of the shooter(s).
In remembrance of this tragic day, local leaders and organizers will remember these women and all the victims of gun violence in Chattanooga.
Event organizers say they hope the day will come when shooting like these don't happen. Each tragedy leaves visible and invisible scars on survivors, families, and entire communities.
On a national scale, there have been some 470 mass shootings in the United States.
According to the Chattanooga Police Department Crime Analysis division, 61% of the homicides in Chattanooga were committed by African American male perpetrators, who are becoming increasingly younger each year.
Homicides include violent crimes, domestic, gang related, and gun violence.
"To lose a loved one in death can be a very emotional Process for the families left to mourn," says Betty Maddox Battle, founder of G.R.I.E.V.E., a nonprofit organization offering support to victims of violent crimes.
"To lose a loved on whether a son, daughter, brother or father to a senseless murder such as gun violence, is a different kind of grief and even more challenging to process. And the gun violence continues."
She believes the real challenge is the act of forgiveness. "We are all children of God and that love dwells within."
On September 24th 2022, at the Renaissance Presbyterian Church 1211 Boynton Drive, a community of clergy, concerned residents and community leaders will gather to honor those victims and provide support.