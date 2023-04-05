The Chattanooga Police Department talked about gun safety during their weekly press conference on Wednesday morning, following a recent incident involving a gun and a young child.
On Monday, a 1-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in what law enforcement is calling an accidental shooting. He is expected to be okay.
Chattanooga Police want gun owners to be responsible and properly store guns that are in their homes to avoid any accidents.
Executive Chief Harry Sommers said owning a gun is a big responsibility and gun owners should always be cautious.
“Especially when we have children in the house, but really at all times. It is a very important piece of gun ownership,” Sommers said.
Police Chief Celeste Murphy said storing guns in a safe place will ensure they do not fall into the hands of children and prevent accidental discharges.
“All we can do is continue trying to educate the people, the public to secure their fire arms. We are not taking a stance on whether you should or should not own it. If it is well within the state statue, of course that is your right, but there are consequences with that responsibility, that right,” Murphy said.
Chattanooga Police are working to educate the public through social media and in person.
Assistant Chief Glenn Scruggs said anytime he is asked about the gun he carries, he always shares safety reminders.
“We remind people of gun ownership and things they need to do when they possess these weapons. Safe storage, locking them away when you're transporting them from one place to another. We beat those things in all the time, we beat that some drum in an effort to educate the public,” Scruggs said.