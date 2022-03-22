Wednesday is National Puppy Day.
The Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs are looking for volunteers to help those who have served our country and those who are visually impaired. The organizations trains and places service dogs for those with physical disabilities. They're now expanding their search for puppy raisers to Tennessee.
"The process to become a puppy raiser includes a couple of online classes, we perform a home check, um, we have some lessons where we practiCe dog handling and overall we will kind of chat about what the best fit is for somebody," Lorin Bruzzese, the Puppy Program Manager at Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs said.
Bruzzese is a puppy raiser herself and said raising one is the best thing she's ever done in her life.
"It's undoubtedly life-changing to be able to help somebody else um improve their quality of life through one of our dogs," she said.
The non-profit organization provides specialty training for service dogs to veterans, first responders with disabilities, and civilians who are visually impaired. A puppy paired with a puppy raiser is the first step of the journey to this mission.
"We have dogs that are facility dogs in spaces like Walter Reed, um, there is plenty of opportunity for our dogs that will either get matched with an individual or even be matched with a particular organization where they can help even more people," she said.
The role of the puppy raiser is to train the dogs through the first year or so of their life. This includes basic obedience and mostly socialization. The next step is sending the puppies around fourteen months old to the service portion of the training. They're later matched with an individual to improve that person's quality of life.
"Our volunteer opportunities are for everybody. We are capable of supporting people remotely or locally through our puppy advisors and our programs team. So even if you've never had a dog before, or if this is a situation that feels very new to you, we're definitely capable of supporting you through," she said.
If you would like to become a puppy raiser you can apply by clicking here.