A candidate running for Governor of Tennessee has been arrested and charged by Chattanooga Police with intimidation of voters, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest at the Hamilton County Election Commission.
According to the police report, candidate Charles Van Morgan was at the election commission screaming about politics, cursing, getting in people’s faces and harassing voters on Monday. Morgan told us on Tuesday that is not true - he said he was campaigning.
Gubernatorial candidate Morgan from Knoxville recorded the events leading up to his arrest. Morgan is running as an independent.
An election official whom we have not yet identified can be heard on the video telling Morgan, “You don’t have the right to intimidate voters.” Morgan responds, “I am not intimidating voters.” The unidentified election official tells Morgan he is getting complaints. Morgan said, “Because they are voting for the opposition.”
Morgan tells the man he can ask them to vote for him and then tells the man to call the police.
Chattanooga police were actually called around 11am to the Hamilton County Election Commission.
The affidavit said William Adams with the Election Commission told police five complaints had been made by voters complaining they had been harassed by Morgan.
"One woman specifically said she was scared to go back out to her car that was after we had already asked him (Morgan) to calm it down,” said Scott Allen, the Administrator of Elections for the Hamilton County Election Commission.
"It (my voice) wasn't raised where I am yelling at people or threatening or pointing at them -- there is nothing I did,” said Morgan.
The affidavit stated another election official, Tyrone Jacobs, accused Morgan of screaming and cursing at voters. Some that voted for a different candidate.
"What they do is they rig it to where they act and they say that you are and obviously they lied about things,” said Charles Morgan.
Police said Morgan yelled at officers to arrest him, which Morgan denied. Police did end up arresting Morgan and he allegedly resisted arrest.
We spoke to Chattanooga attorney Scott Maucere who gave us his legal opinion. He has not represented or does represent any of the parties that have been mentioned.
"If the affidavit that Officer Morales has sworn to oath turns out to be corroborated, I would say that would be evidence that Mr. Morgan did things that could be considered intimidation. Obviously again, he is innocent until proven guilty,” said Maucere.
Morgan was taken to Silverdale Detention Center and has a court date on January 10th, 2023.
“It took them two or three minutes to come out here and throw them on the ground and drag me off to jail,” said Morgan.
"Voters need to feel safe and secure going into the ballot box to cast their vote,” said Allen.
Morgan told Local 3 News he plans to sue the election commission and the officers. He said his first amendment rights where violated.