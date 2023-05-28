WALKER COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a rollover crash that sent a man and teenager to the hospital. It happened on Pigeon Mountain Saturday evening.
The preliminary report shows James Allred admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel of his Mazada pickup truck.
GSP says Allred was going down Rocky Lane when he lost control, dropped down the embankment, rolled over, and hit a tree. Allred was trapped in the truck.
A 17-year-old girl was also inside. GSP's report shows she climbed out of truck and up to the roadway, where she was found. The Walker County Fire Department responded to help Allred get out.
Allread and the teen were taken to the hospital for injuries. GSP didn't say how badly they were hurt.
No charges have been filed at this time.