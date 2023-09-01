The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash in Walker County on Thursday morning that killed two people and left a third person in critical condition.
It happened shortly before 9:15am on Highway 27 near Fields Drive.
The GSP report says Jerry Glenn Payne was traveling south when his GMC Terrain SUV crossed over to the northbound lanes, hitting a Cadillac SRX head-on that was driven by Tonya-Joan Marie Overbay.
The GSP says it’s unclear why Payne veered into oncoming traffic.
The GSP says Payne was pronounced dead at the scene.
Overbay was taken to a hospital by ambulance and later died from her injuries, according to the GSP.
Th GSP says a male passenger in Payne’s SUV was also taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.
