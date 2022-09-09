The Grundy County Sheriff's office is dealing with a staffing shortage. Several employees resigned after former Sheriff Clint Shrum was defeated by Heath Gunter in the August election.
Sheriff Gunter said he thinks they left because they have loyalty to former Sheriff Shrum. The shortage is forcing him to put SROs on this staff.
Sheriff Gunter has been in command for seven days and without 12 deputies, two corrections officers and five members of the administrative staff.
"They felt like they had a camaraderie to him- a set of duty- and maybe some of them did not want to work for me," Sheriff Gunter said.
The resignation forced him to take the two SROs out of schools.
"Those deputies are being used for road patrol right now but we are still answering calls at the schools," said Sheriff Gunter.
A call they say they responded to Thursday morning was when a student took an airsoft pistol or toy gun to North Elementary school.
People were worried but Clint Durley, the Grundy County Schools Director, said the student had no intent to harm others.
"They (The Sheriff's Office) have been more than helpful covering from one end of the county to the next," said Durley.
He said they have security measures in place like new cameras, gates, and central office supervisors.
"Experienced administrators, we've got great teachers and we also have some of the best kids we have ever been around in my life," said Durley.
He looks forward to working with the new sheriff to put SROs back in schools.
"Everything that I have gotten from our conversations as of recent has indicated that is going to be our approach," said Durley.
"Thank you to Sheriff Shrum for setting me up to hit the ground running. I don't hold him accountable for the officers leaving," said Sheriff Gunter.
He said he has close to 85 percent of his staff now and hopes to put SROs back in schools by next week.