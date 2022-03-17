featured
Grundy County Sheriff's Office creates transition backpack for inmates released from incarceration
In partnership with South Cumberland Community Fund, Grundy County Sheriff’s Office received a grant to supply individuals being released from incarceration with “Back on Track Backpacks.”
The backpacks offer a variety of essentials that’s needed when transitioning from incarceration to everyday life outside of a facility.
The gender-specific bags include hygiene kits, towels and washcloths, socks, hand sanitizer and personal protectant kits, personal cleansing wipes, among other necessities.
Along with personal care supplies, resources are available in the county to cover topics from financial assistance, house insecurities, substance use disorders, childcare, food insecurity, national and local felon and ex-offender friendly employers is provided in each bag.
The time directly following release is a fragile time for previously incarcerated individuals.
The sheriff's office says "Back on Track Backpacks" can help ease the stress of the increased burden of uncertainty regarding personal health, support and other factors allowing individuals to focus on the key steps they must take to successfully reintegrate
