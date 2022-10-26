Grundy County Schools are still without school resource officers. Newly elected Sheriff Heath Gunter faced a staffing shortage and used SROs to address the shortage caused by resignations from the previous command.
Sheriff Gunter and Superintendent Clint Durley said they are working to get SROs back in schools. They said it is taking longer than expected because of a document.
Grundy County Schools are without resources officers and safety is a point of concern for parents across the district as several schools are dealing with the aftermath of mass shootings across the nation.
Durley said Sheriff Gunter has not put SROs in schools yet since he took command in September.
“It’s concerning anytime we don’t have a team member present," said Durley.
Sheriff Gunter previously told Local 3 News he used them on his staff because of the resignations. There were two SROs used at the time of the interview.
“I need two corrections officers and I’m getting ready to hire two more deputies and we should be at 100 percent," said Sheriff Gunter.
Is he still using SROs on his staff right now? He said three now, as he hired a new one.
"I do because without the MOU it’s not feasible for them to be in school," said Sheriff Gunter.
An MOU is a memorandum of understanding and it details the duties of SROs between the Grundy County school system and the Sheriff's Department.
Durley and Sheriff Gunter said they are waiting on the document to be completed.
“Our legal teams are involved in talks," said Durley.
In the meantime, Durley said he is addressing safety concerns parents might have.
"Camera systems, during schools after hours, procedural check ins, locked doors, locked classrooms," he said.
Sheriff Gunter addressed the lack of the additional safety measure with the SROs being gone from schools.
“We have responded as soon as two and a half minutes to one of the schools prior and my deputies are patrolling the whole county, not just one area," he said.
Sheriff Gunter says what is feasible now is 3 SROs in schools and the hope is to have at least one in every school.
"Once an MOU is signed we can start moving into position," said Sheriff Gunter.
Sheriff Gunter said he has replacements for his staff as soon as SROs are placed in schools. When will the MOU be signed? He said soon.