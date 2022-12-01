A local man who spent more than a decade in prison because he was wrongfully convicted of a 2006 murder has filed a federal lawsuit against the people who worked the case.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Adam Braseel, claims Braseel's Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated.
While it does not specify an amount, the lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages from the Grundy County Government, former Sheriff Brent Myers, former Chief Deputy Lonnie Cleek, former Deputy Andrew West, and Larry Davis, a former TBI Special Agent who worked the case.
Braseel spent 13 years in prison before he was released in 2019.
Braseel was exonerated by Governor Bill Lee in 2021.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.