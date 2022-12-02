A man who spent a decade behind bars for a murder he always said he didn't commit is filing a lawsuit against the Grundy County Government.
In 2006, Adam Braseel was wrongfully convicted of a murder, released in 2019, and exonerated in 2021.
Now, he is filing to a lawsuit for all that was lost while he was behind bars for a murder he didn't commit.
The lawsuit said Adam Braseel fourth and fourteenth amendment rights were violated.
Braseel is now filing a lawsuit for compensation and punitive damages from the Grundy County government, former sheriff Brent Myers, former chief deputy Lonnie Cleek, former deputy Andrew West, and Larry Davis, a former TBI special agent.
“I deserve compensation, I deserve this exoneration, and here we are filing this lawsuit for compensation. I justly deserve it; my family deserves it. I will not get back, it will not take away things, but it will help and it is what's right,” Braseel said.
The lawsuit doesn't mention the amount being sought and Braseel said he is unsure himself of what that may look like.
“My family probably paid probably more than 200-thousand in attorney fees. We still owe 200 grand in attorney fees. That is not to mention that I worked at UPS, I would have been topped out at 40 dollars an hour like my buddies are and all the retirement that they put in, the social security. I don't have any of that,” Braseel said.
Braseel said this is not all about the money, but also that the people involved take responsibility for their actions.
“If people don't want to take responsibility for their actions, that we hold them accountable. So, what does that look like? All I know is nobody should have to go through what me and my family went through,” Braseel said.
Braseel said he has been fighting since being wrongfully thrown behind bars in 2006 and to get his recorded cleared. He said he will not stop now.
“We are just praying that people do the right thing and reward me justly. It is what I deserve,” Braseel said.