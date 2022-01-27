An exciting new project could transform the lives of people in and out of jail.
Grundy County has been chosen to receive a federal grant to spend on programs to improve their criminal justice system.
"We got on it quick," said Sheriff Clint Schrum. "Mental health across the state is an issue and we want to address it here. We have folks that deal with some mental health issues. We want to be able to help them."
The funds from the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance were approved for distribution to about a half a dozen counties in Tennessee, including Grundy.
The grant is $450,000 per project, which can be used over three years. The money can be spent wherever county leaders feel they're lacking adequate resources to facilitate incarceration prevention and the adjustment to release from prison.
Grundy County's project is just the latest to be funded using the grant. Over the last three years, the Bureau of Justice Assistance has funded more than 300 projects, including in Hamilton County.
Leaders hope the programs they're aiming to fund will help keep former inmates from re-entering the criminal justice system.
"Let's give them the opportunity to make it right before they ever get to that point," said Schrum. "And then save them a lot of trouble down the road."
Leaders from local law enforcement, court officials and non-profits directors met Thursday to put together a plan on how to best spend that money. They preliminary plan they put together includes building transitional housing, improving transportation systems and creating programs to keep low-level offenders out of prison.
"Of the counties that I work in, Grundy County has the most urgent need," said Stacy Lee, who works as the criminal justice liaison for the court system covering five counties, including Grundy.
Lee sees the problems people transitioning out of prison face every day.
"We have no rehab in Grundy County," said Lee. "So I have to send everyone out of County."
More than three-quarters of former inmates go back to prison within five years, according to a Harvard University study. The United States has one of the highest recidivism rates in the world.
"It's almost like getting into a web when you get in there and it's almost difficult to get out," said Schrum. "You want to bring hope to people, but sometimes we're just restricted because we're a distressed county. We're rural. We don't always have the resources."
That Hope, Schrum believes, starts here. Leaders he met with today want to spend every dime available to them toward getting people back on their feet.
"We're going to have a good program," said Schrum."We're going to do things right and bring some hope to our people."
The county will finalize their plan Friday and submit to the state for approval. If it's approved, it can be used almost immediately.