Grundy County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager Wednesday night after they received reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
When they arrived, they found Joe Pickett, 64, who was carrying what was later identified to be a pellet rifle.
Deputies instructed Pickett to drop the rifle, but instead, Pickett pointed it at them according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
One deputy fired at Pickett, fatally striking him. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
TBI special agents are investigating the shooting at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch.