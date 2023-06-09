A CI in the Grundy County Jail notified a detective that a corrections officer was bringing narcotics and contraband into the jail during his shift.
Corrections officer Hayes was then called into work early and searched by Captain Jeff Johnson under Grundy County Policies and Procedures that employees can be searched at any time.
During the search, Luther Hayes was found to yield approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in his pants.
A search warrant was conducted at a later time, and methamphetamine was located inside Hayes' vehicle as well.
The narcotics recovered were field tested and tested positive for methamphetamine.