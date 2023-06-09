A Grundy County corrections officer accused of bringing drugs into the jail has been charged.
According to the arrest report, a confidential informant in the Grundy County Jail notified a detective that corrections officer Luther Hayes was bringing narcotics and contraband into the jail during his shift.
Officer Hayes was then called into work early and searched by Captain Jeff Johnson. According to Grundy County Policies and Procedures, employees can be searched at any time.
During the search, Hayes was found to have approximately 5.5 grams of methamphetamine in his pants.
A search warrant was conducted at a later time, and methamphetamine was located inside Hayes' vehicle as well.
The narcotics recovered were field tested and tested positive for methamphetamine.