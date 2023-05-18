The Grundy County School District and McMinn County Schools have both announced they are moving their graduation ceremonies inside their gymnasiums due to the potential threat of rain/thunderstorms.
Due to the move, each graduate will be limited to eight guests at McMinn County High School, and Grundy County Schools will be limited to ten tickets.
Attendees at Grundy County's graduations are asked not to bring bags, backpacks, strollers, confetti/powder cannons, balloons, or air horns to the ceremony.