As schools across the Tennessee Valley resume classes, today marks a milestone for teachers in Grundy County.
In June – the Grundy County School Board voted to increase teacher pay by $5,576 – and a raise for those teachers is now in effect.
This puts the starting salary for new teachers in the county at $46,000. According to school officials, the new pay raise for teachers will exceed the state mandated minimum salary by $4,000.
These pay raises follow similar initiatives from Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, both of whom signed legislation earlier this year that would make a significant increase in teacher salaries across the state.
Tennessee teachers will get a starting pay of $50,000 a year by 2026 and Georgia teachers will receive a $2,000 a year raise starting this fall.