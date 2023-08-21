Residents of the unincorporated areas of Hamilton County can soon expect to see changes in their communities, as Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Commissioner Gene-O Shipley have announced the county’s first comprehensive growth plan.
The plan aims to create sustainable and responsible growth for the county that preserves its unique and cultural aspects.
The county has been working with the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Regional Planning Agency (RPA) and Ragan Smith Associates to develop the plan. It will cover a range of issues, from education and transportation to infrastructure and zoning regulations. Through the initiative, stakeholders will have the opportunity to collaborate on the plan.
Residents of Soddy Daisy and Sale Creek are being encouraged to provide input into the planning process and are invited to attend a community meeting at the Sale Creek Fire Hall on Monday, August 21st at 6:00 p.m.
Hamilton County Commission Chairman Chip Baker expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “I am very excited to be leading planning efforts in the Mid-County planning zone. It’s important we have a structured and intentional idea for growth in our unincorporated areas.”
To support the planning process, the major unincorporated areas of the county have been divided into four regions and appointed county officials as co-chairs for each area.
- North End (unincorporated parts of Soddy Daisy & Sale Creek): Mayor Weston Wamp & Commissioner Gene-O Shipley
- Northeast (unincorporated parts of Birthwood, Ooltewah & Georgetown): Commissioners Jeff Eversole & Steve Highlander
- Mid-County (unincorporated parts of Signal Mountain. & Middle Valley): Commissioners Chip Baker & Ken Smith
- Southeast (unincorporated parts of Collegedale, East Brainerd & Apison): Commissioners Mike Chauncey & Lee Helton
Our Communities, Our Growth Plan Meeting for North End
(unincorporated parts of Soddy Daisy & Sale Creek)
When: Monday, August 21st at 6:00 p.m.
Where: Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 14828 Dayton Pike, Sale Creek, TN 37373