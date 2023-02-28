September of 2022, a Chattanooga man lost his life after choking on food at a restaurant. Now, his brother is working to ensure that this never happens to anybody else.
Rob Creswell started a mission for his late brother Greg Creswell called GregO2.
Greg was a loving husband and family member who was heavily into fitness and lived a healthy lifestyle.
In September, Greg was eating lunch with his wife when a piece of food blocked his windpipe, eventually leading to his death.
An anti-choking device called LifeVac was not available to help him, now his brother is working to change that.
“What GregO2 is all about is our mission is to put a LifeVac in every restaurant, school, nursing home, and daycare center here in Chattanooga. Plus, first responder’s vehicles,” Rob Creswell said.
On Tuesday, the first one was installed at Dominion Senior Living of Hixson.
Rob Creswell said the anti-choking device has a 100% success rate and is easy to use.
All a person has to do is place, push, and pull.
“With this device, when you push in, its deflated so it doesn't go down your mouth, and when you pull out, it sucks everything out below,” Rob said.
Cody Workman with Dominion Senior Living said this is a great tool to have at their disposal, as you never know when it may be needed to save a life.
“Not only does it give us that insurance that we can provided additional care and it allows our team to have confidence in providing that care,” Rob said.
Rob warns people of off-brand LifeVac devices that do not provide the same success rates as the real one.
“If you see a LifeVac for $12, that's a knockoff. A LifeVac usually cost $69. We really need to be aware that it is a true LifeVac. LifeVacs will always say 'made in the USA,' and a knockoff will not say that,” Rob said.
Click here for more information about GregO2 and how to donate.