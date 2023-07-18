 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

STORM ALERT WEATHER DAY

Ground stop lifted at Nashville Airport as storms roll through Middle TN

  • Updated
Nashville International Airport

Nashville International Airport (BNA)(WSMV)

 WSMV

UPDATE: As of 5:30 p.m., the ground stop at BNA has been lifted. For questions about potential flight delays, please check with your airline.

 

PREVIOUS: A ground stop has been issued at the Nashville International Airport as storms roll through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA issued the ground stop just before 4:20 p.m. for arriving aircraft at BNA due to severe thunderstorms.

BNA asks travelers to continue to check with their individual airlines for their flight status.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weather

School Closings

Traffic

Sports