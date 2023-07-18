Ground stop lifted at Nashville Airport as storms roll through Middle TN

UPDATE: As of 5:30 p.m., the ground stop at BNA has been lifted. For questions about potential flight delays, please check with your airline.
PREVIOUS: A ground stop has been issued at the Nashville International Airport as storms roll through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA issued the ground stop just before 4:20 p.m. for arriving aircraft at BNA due to severe thunderstorms.
BNA asks travelers to continue to check with their individual airlines for their flight status.
