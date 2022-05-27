The Chattanooga Fire Department is reminding the public of grilling safety ahead of the weekend.
CFD says the grill should be placed well away from your home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area.
Chattanooga fire crews also remind the public to keep grills clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and trays below the grill. Never leave your grill unattended.
If you live in an apartment complex, please do not grill on your balcony. Only grill in approved, designated areas.