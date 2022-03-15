Greg Martin, the current Hamilton County Commissioner for District 3, has announced he will seek the vacant TN House 26 seat, left open by the recent resignation of Robin Smith.
Martin has served on the Hamilton County School Board since 2012, and was elected to Hamilton County Board of Commissioners in 2016.
Martin released a statement Tuesday, saying in part:
"Today, I’m announcing I’m a candidate to run for election in the Republican primary to represent my friends, neighbors and community in our State Capital. Over the past ten years of public service, I’ve learned many things which will help me represent the voters of House District 26, such as balancing a budget, making hard decisions about competing priorities and working towards one goal – what is best for the people I represent. There is no higher calling than to represent and serve the public. The voters who have elected me three times know they can trust me to vote our conservative values.
If I am appointed by the County Commission to be the Interim State Representative on March 30, I will resign from the County Commission after I am sworn in. I will not serve as both a County Commissioner and State Representative."
Martin has tapped Tony Sanders to serve as his campaign manager and Fred Decosimo to be his campaign treasurer.