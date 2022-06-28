The Hamilton County Highway Department is closing Greenwood Road today, June 28th from 9:00am until 2:00pm to repair a drainage culvert that runs under the road.
The road will be closed at 7509 Greenwood Road at the intersection with Banther Road and will be closed to all traffic, since large equipment and materials will be in the roadway, making it impassable.
Drivers should use Mayhan Gap Road as an alternate during these hours. Banther Road will not be impacted directly, but there may be delays for traffic traveling south toward Greenwood Road.