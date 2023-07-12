Greenwood Cemetery Co-owner Marc Murphey has run the business with his wife for 20 years in Chattanooga. Murphey says they hired seven full-time staff before they all quit in February for "various" different reasons.
"It was a stunning event. Let's put it that way. I was not prepared for it, but like I said, if I didn't care, I couldn't do this," said Murphey.
Murphey says the cemetery spans almost 100 acres with roughly 24,000 burials.
Local 3 News spoke with a longtime customer of the Greenwood Cemetery, James Jones last week who has not been happy with the maintenance of his mother and grandmother's graves.
"It's just pitiful. It looks like chirp dirt, rocks, things we dig up on my job site," said Jones.
Murphey says he has not spoken with Jones directly.
"If he would have come to the office and met with me or my wife, we would have gotten it take care of for him. Have we had some issues lately? Yes, but every cemetery has issues," said Murphey.
We found two other customers with family buried at the cemetery while covering this story. A disabled veteran who did not want to be identified says he has spoken directly with Murphey multiple times for different problems. This included tire tracks found over his one gravestone and a knocked down vase on another. He says he has also weedeated the graves himself.
The other says she buried her mother in December and has had a positive experience.
"Every time that I call or I come in I let them know, I haven't personally had a complaint, but they let me know they are open if I have a complaint. They're into getting everything resolved for me," said Greenwood Cemetery customer Brechella Hemphill.
An open records request from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance revealed the Greenwood Cemetery entered into a consent order to avoid formal charges in 2018, 2019 shown in a copy of the consent order. There have not been any formal complaints to the department in the past six months.
