A local sustainability non-profit is hosting a two-day summit to educate people on living buildings in hopes to create zero-waste cities - starting with Chattanooga.
greenspaces has been dedicated to advancing the sustainability of living - working and building in Chattanooga for the last 15 years.
"About a decade ago we made our next gen homes which were residential, low-impact homes and we are moving are office spaces in a few years."
Now they're taking it a step further to design green and living commercial buildings.
Through a two-day regenerative design summit -- Madison Rollings with greenspaces says they hope to educate and inspire people on how to work in harmony with the environment.
"To start thinking about how can we design our spaces to be cohesive with the environment instead of rather just people and environment in two separate pillars."
You don't have to be an architect or engineer to attend. Rollings says the summit is open to everyone.
The first day of the summit will focus on education for those who may need an introduction to regenerative design and for experts through a diverse lineup of speakers.
Rollings says the second day will be hands-on and interactive.
"We will start looking at living systems and how the systems interact and how our built environment interacts."
The summit will take place at the Westin hotel on August 9th and 10th. The last day to register is on July 31st.
"Chattanooga is known as a green city and outdoors and environmentally minded, but we want to push further because the reality of climate change is we have to so, it's going to be a great opportunity to take that first step in."
Rollings says they hope to have the first living building in the state.