Nineteen new inductees have been inducted in the Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame, including four high school basketball stars who went on to achieve NCAA Division I success.
Among the four are Venus Lacy, a Brainerd alumna and Olympic gold medalist who played at Louisiana Tech, Jody Adams from Bradley Central in Tennessee, Orlando Lightfoot from City High in Idaho, and Brandon Born from Ringgold who attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
The induction ceremony was held on Monday at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
The event also included the Hall of Fame's annual special awards presentation.
WNBA's Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard and NFL's New England Patriots' Cole Strange were recognized as the Catherine Neely and Reggie White athletes of the year for 2022.
Carlene Ryon and Tim James received the Betty Probasco and Walt Lauter awards for lifetime achievement or service.
The Allan Morris/Jim Morgan Award for overcoming adversity was presented to Meigs County football player Tylan Kraskouskas, and Brenda Lawson was given the prestigious Presidents Award.
Other inductees who were honored include David Owen and Chris Richardson for baseball, DK Joe Smith for boxing, Durward Higgins for cycling, Chris White for football, Gary Partrick for golf, Doug Denet and Doug Roy representing officials and administrators, Curtis Blair for soccer, Nelson Thoresen for softball, Vista Ann Scruggs for swimming, and Arleen Hale Hughes and Priscilla Robinson Murray for volleyball.
The Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame is an organization that honors the athletic accomplishments of citizens of the Greater Chattanooga Area. Although some inductees have moved on to other parts of the country, they are readily identified with Chattanooga.
The organization had its roots in the 1960s when a group came together to honor Jim Morgan for a legendary baseball performance.
Leadership and character are two of the qualities that are essential to be inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame.