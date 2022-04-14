If you have been in the market to buy or build a house recently, it is no secret that the process has been competitive and pricey.
Inventory is still low, but it is slowly starting to rise.
Last year, we hovered around 500 single family homes on the market.
A couple months ago that jumped from 600 to 650 homes.
As of this week, things are picking up and there are around 700 homes on the market.
“I have been doing this for 20 years in Chattanooga and I have never has a market this competitive. This 22 percent appreciation is insane to me. We normally have four to six percent a year and to be sitting on 20.86 with as low of inventory as we have, and interest rates on the climb it is a very competitive market,” Real Estate Broker Geoff Ramsey said.
Ramsey said appreciation percentages are slowly starting to level out.
“So, year to date the home price of last year average for the Greater Chattanooga area was 281 thousand and today the average home price in the Greater Chattanooga area is 340 thousand. That is a 20.86 percent appreciation rate from last year, but a month ago we were at 22.5,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey said building prices are still at an all-time high and have double if not tripled from years past.
He suggests that future home buyers are on their A game when looking to purchase a home.
He stated that it's important to have a local lender who knows the area market and the interest rates.
“Get pre-qualified with a local Broker and know exactly what you can afford. Have a pre-qualification letter ready and have an experienced realtor represent you just in case you are in a multiple offer situation and they know how the help you win,” Ramsey said.
Ramsey said these days you have to been one step ahead of other potential home buyers.
“Be prepared to make an offer. It used to be we could go out on a weekend and look at 10 to 12 houses, think about it, and figure out which on you want to make an offer on. In today's market it is pretty much you better have pre-approval letter with you or proof of funds that you have cash, so when you do see the home you like, you can make an offer on it right then. I don't like that, but that's the market that we are in,” Ramsey said.
