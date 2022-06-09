The Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation is hoping to bring more awareness to genetic testing during National Men's Health Month.
For the typical person, you need to get your colonoscopy and test for colon cancer at age 45.
But genetic counselor Madison Thomason said those circumstances can change.
"For someone that has a family history of colon cancer or a genetic risk of colon cancer, they would need to start those sooner," said Thomason. "For some people it may be as easy at the 20s or 30s, with some more severe genetic colon cancer conditions it may even be in child or teenage years."
Thomason is one of the many people in Chattanooga who helps these people go through genetic testing early on.
"We would meet with a person, gather a detailed medical history as well as a family history, to determine if you qualify for genetic testing and then coordinate that testing," said Thomason.
She said there's a number of circumstances that qualifies someone for genetic testing.
"If you have a personal or family history of colon cancer under the age of 50, what we would consider an early or a young colon cancer, that would be an indiciation to see a genetic counselor, if there are multiple family members on the same side of the famiy with colon cancer, or if you or someone in your family has had 10 precancerous colon pollups," said Thomason.
Genetic testing is covered by certain insurances, but even if you don't think you have proper coverage, Thomason said there are other options to help people get tested in an affordable way.
"We have really good options now to help people if their insurance doesn't cover it and the price of genentic testing has come down over the years," said Thomason.
She said while only 5% to 10% of people are genetically impacted by colon cancer, early testing is key to preventing colon cancer.
"All colon cancer starts as a colon pollup," said Thomason. "So if we can catch a pollup early before it's turned into cancer and we can take it out during the colonoscopy, we have essentially prevented colon cancer at that point."
To learn more about genetic testing near you, you can click here.