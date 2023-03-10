It was an overall good week for restaurant scores in the area, but one restaurant in Walker County came close to failing.
Wanda’s Restaurant in Rock Spring received a 71. Inspectors said management is not properly training staff in food safety practices.
There were multiple food items uncovered in several different areas including the reach-in cooler, steam table, and ice water bath.
According to inspectors, there was no sanitizer solution in the dishwasher.
Other observations by inspectors included raw chicken and fish held in a melted ice bath, hamburgers not holding proper hot temperatures, and beef patties in the reach-in cooler with no date label.
Inspectors also reported pesticide within the dry storage area.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym—call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 100 Thrasher Elementary School 1301 James Blvd. Signal Mtn., TN
- 100 Panera Bread Company 1810 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Southside Social Private Bar 1818 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 KFC K365010 5038 Hunter Rd. Ste. 101. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Avondale Seventh Day Adventist School 1207 N Orchard Knob Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Pony 115-B Honest St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Southside Social Upstairs Bar 1818 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Guthrie’s Restaurant 1235 Taft Hwy. Signal Mtn., TN
- 99 Tata’s Grill Authentic Bosnian Cuisine Mobile 3904 Weldon Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Choo Choo BBQ 6410 Hixson Pike. Hixson, TN
- 98 Tai Chi Bubble Tea 1820 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Silverdale Baptist Academy 7236 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 84 North River Pub 7001 Middle Valley Rd. Ste. 101. Hixson, TN
- 94 Washington Alternative School 4302 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Fortune House 1210 Taft Hwy. Signal Mtn., TN
- 90 Southside Social 1810 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Kim K Food & Drinks 2109 McCallie Ave. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Loftis Middle School 8611 Camp Columbus Rd. Hixson, TN
- 100 North River Pub 1 7001 Middle Valley Rd. Ste 101. Hixson, TN
- 95 State of Confusion 301 E. Main St. Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Nineteenth Hole 6801 Middle Valley Rd. Hixson, TN
- 95 8 Fahrenheit Ice Cream 1913 Gunbarrel Rd. Ste. 105. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way. Ooltewah, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast 6640 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Big River Grille & Brewing Works #4201 222 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aqua Tots 6413 Lee Hwy Ste. 101. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle. Ooltewah, TN
- 95 La Quinta Inn and Suites 6650 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 7 Brews Drive-Thru Coffee Shop #062 5417 TN-153. Hixson, TN
- 85 China House 888, Inc. 7601 E. Brainerd Rd. Ste. 105. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mexi Wing IX 6925 Shallowford Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway #31680 6492 Lee Hwy Suite 115. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Rain Thai Bistro 6933 Lee Hwy., Ste. 40. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 97 The Homeplate Bar & Grill of Chattanooga Lounge 5611 Ringgold Rd., Ste. 100. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 95 The Homeplate Bar & Grill of Chattanooga 5611 Ringgold Rd., Ste. 100. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 94 Little Caesars #1 3728 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 88 BoJangles 4152 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 95 Krystal 2298 E. 23rd St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Jack’s Family Restaurant #322 6411 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Seoul 6231 Perimeter Dr., Ste. 199. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Downtown Family YMCA 301 6th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Clarion Inn 3641 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Street. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Ln. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Touchdown Wings 4921 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 87 Jack’s Family Restaurant #261 3530 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hope City Academy 7 N. Tuxedo Ave. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 99 North Hamilton County Elementary 601 Industrial Blvd. Sale Creek, TN
- 95 Cabanas Nightclub 1800 Rossville Ave., unit 110. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Crumbl Hixson 5513 Highway 153 Ste. 105. Hixson, TN
- 99 LeGenna’s Rolling Cantina 55 E. Main St. Apt-206. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Wendy’s 418 Cumberland Street. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 MacGuffins Bar 5080 S. Terrace. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 TownePlace Suites East Ridge 6801 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Howard High School 2500 S. Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Los Potros Mexican Restaurant 5611 Ringgold Rd. Suite-A. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Six18 Restaurant & Lounge 618 Georgia Ave. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Kiddieland 7810 Celeste Lane. Hixson, TN
- 93 AMC Chattanooga 18 Main Concessions 5080 Terrace S. East Ridge, TN
- 100 Abba’s House Bookstore & Cafe 5208 Hixson Pike. Hixson, TN
- 100 Calvin Donaldson Elementary School 926 W. 37th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Southern Adventist University 4870 Cafeteria Dr. Collegedale, TN
- 98 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 The Red Eyed Rooster 529 Leafwood Dr. Hixson, TN
- 100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Mexiville Mexican Restaurant 103 Cherokee Blvd. Suite C. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Bright Beginnings Academy 112 Patterson Rd. Sale Creek, TN
- 100 CK2 (Bietz Center SAU) 4854 Colcord Dr. Collegedale, TN
- 96 Hulsey Wellness Center 5510 University Dr. Collegedale, TN
- 94 Double Tree Chattanooga 407 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Dos Bros 1700 Broad St. Suite-102. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 94 Sonic #1067 4348 Ringgold Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hotdog Heaven LLC (Mobile) 309 Wild Turkey Lane. Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Mexiville Bar 103 Cherokee Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Brainerd High School 1020 N. Moore Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 La Quinta Inn & Suites 311 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 La Quinta Inn & Suites Continental Breakfast 311 Browns Ferry Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Choo Cho BBQ 826 Appling St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Carnitas Carmelita 2604 Amnicola Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Hwy. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Sale Creek Middle/High School 211 Patterson Rd. Sale Creek, TN
Catoosa County
- 100 Battlefield Elementary School 1101 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Boynton Elementary School 3938 Boynton Dr. Ringgold, GA
- 94 Holiday Inn Express 38 Vining Cir. Ringgold, GA
- 100 Bella Vita 3525 Battlefield Pkwy. Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 81 The 1945 at Trenton Golf Club 2060 Back Valley Rd. Trenton, GA
- 94 Days Inn of Trenton 95 Killian Ave. Trenton, GA
Walker County
- 84 Twins Pizza & Steak 1104 W Main St. La Fayette, GA
- 100 Taco Bell 902 N Main St. La Fayette, GA
- 100 Wolfe’s Den Coffee Shop 305 S Duke St. La Fayette, GA
- 71 Wanda’s Restaurant 20 Pinoak Dr. Rock Spring, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Whitfield Early Head Start 2738 Underwood Rd. Dalton, GA
- 98 Regional Youth Detention Center 2735 Underwood Rd. Dalton, GA
- 100 Old School BBQ 1814 Utility Rd. Ste 2. Rocky Face, GA
- 100 Big D’s Taqueria 3451 Cleveland Hwy. Dalton, GA
Bradley County
- 100 East Cleveland Early Childhood Cntr 150 Strawberry Ln. Cleveland, TN
- 81 Cici’s Pizza 355 Paul Huff Pkwy. Cleveland, TN
- 100 The Learning Cottage 4100 Stephens Rd. NE. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Lost Boys Tattoo and Piercing Co. 2501 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN
- 96 O’charley’s #249 148 Paul Huff Pkwy NW. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 97 Captain D’s 4620 N. Lee Hwy. Cleveland, TN
- 100 The Lunch Boxx & Fireside Grill Push Cart 5135 Kelly St. Cleveland, TN
- 95 Fuji Teriyaki Express 3443 Keith St. NW. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 95 El Maguey 3700 Michigan Ave. Rd. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 96 Mooooorebetterbbq Mobile Unit 410 Seminole Dr. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 96 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 91 Sonic Drive-Inn #4041 3115 Waterlevel Hwy. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 96 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 96 Chicken Salad Chick 250 Paul Huff Parkway. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Jenkins Deli Bar 2390 Spring Creek Blvd. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Cross Pointe Ch. Of God Kitchen 956 6th St. Cleveland, TN
- 100 Taqueria Filadelfia Mobile Unit 1357 Winnetawaka Ave. Se. Cleveland, TN
- 93 Jenkins Deli 2390 Spring Creek Blvd. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Tacos El Don Mexican Kitchen Mobile Unit 450 Goodwill Rd. SE. Cleveland, TN.
- 93 Mrs. Winner’s 2487 Keith St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 95 Rebel Drive-In 1010 S. Lee Hwy. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)