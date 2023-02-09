It was a great week for restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, as there are no failing scores to report.
We want to highlight those who did have perfect scores this week.
In Walker County - congratulations to Stone Creek Elementary School on their perfect score.
The Bradley Mobile Cafe in Cleveland received a perfect score this week, as well.
Congratulations to Chatta Nutrition in Hixson on the perfect score.
The Maple Street Biscuit Company in Chattanooga received an 100 on its inspection this week.
And in Ooltewah, congratulations to Aji Peruvian.
There were also follow-up inspections to last week's lowest scoring restaurants.
Chick-Fil-A on Keith Street in Cleveland scored a 96 on its follow-up inspection.
And KFC on E 3rd Street scored a 91 on its follow-up.
Congratulations to all restaurants on an amazing week!
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, gym or pool -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 96 Ooltewah Elementary School 8890 Snowy Owl Road Ooltewah, TN
- 95 Spring Creek Elementary School 1100 Spring Creek Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Conga Latin Restaurant 26 E Main Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 El Agave Mexican Grill & Cuisine 1832 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Jim ‘N Nicks BBQ #4041 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cherry Street Brewing in Northshore 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mountain Oaks Wedding Events & Catering 9508 Church Street Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Totto Sushi & Grill Bar 330 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Jim ‘N Nicks BBQ #4041 2040 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Cherry Street Brewing at Northshore (Front Bar) 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 District 3 Hotel 100 W 21st Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Subway #17034 8530 Hixson Pike Suite E Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Galaxy Nutrition 6425 Hixson Pike #3B Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Cherry Street Brewing at Northshore (Back Bar) 300 Cherokee Boulevard Suite 100 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Aji Peruvian 5035 Ooltewah Ringgold Road #106 Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Scenic City Smoothie 8530 Hixson Pike Suite 110 Hixson, TN
- 100 Federal Bake Shop 1966 Northpoint Boulevard 108 Hixson, TN
- 99 Domino’s Pizza 1211 Taft Highway Signal Mountain, TN
- 99 Lakesite Nutrition 8513 Hixson Pike Suite D Hixson, TN
- 99 Baskin Robbins 6504 Ringgold Road Suite B Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Thai Esan 4330 Ringgold Road Suite 7 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 The Bread Basket 5023 A Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Hunter Middle School 6810 Lebron Sterchi Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 99 East Side Elementary School 1603 S Lyerly Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ooltewah Elementary School 8890 Snowy Owl Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Red Bank High School 640 Morrison Springs Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Spring Creek Elementary School 1100 Spring Creek View Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Tommie Brown Academy 718 E 8th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 91 East Side Elementary School 1603 S Lyerly Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Hunter Middle School 6810 Lebron Sterchi Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Downton Family YMCA 301 6th Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Orchard Knob Elementary School 2000 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Subway 3127 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chicken Salad Chick 5100 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 83 Huddle House #624 5611 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jason’s Deli 2115 Gunbarrel Road Suite 14 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wendy’s 6009 Ooltewah-Georgetown Road Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Maple Street Biscuit Company (#4017) 2114 Gunbarrel Road Suite A Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dreamland Childcare 618 N Moore Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Springhill Suites 495 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn & Suites 40 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courtyard by Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 East Hamilton High School 2015 Ooltewah-Ringgo0ld Road Ooltewah, TN
- 97 Alpine Crest Elementary School 4700 Stagg Road Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Wallace A. Smith Elementary School 5971 Hunter Road Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Brewhaus Bar 224 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Panda Express #3011 484 Northgate Mall Road Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Captain D’s #3450 2008 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Sawasdee Thai Restaurant 4008 St. Elmo Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Community Kitchen 727 11th E Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Hardee’s 4831 Highway 58 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chatta Nutrition 5063 Hixson Pike Suite 137 Hixson, TN
- 98 Shush Coffee Bar @ Chattanooga Public Library 1001 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Einstein Bros Bagels 5237 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Wendy’s 2124 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 91 Brewhaus 224 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Apron Strings Catering 3018 Cummings Highway Suite D Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Subway 9231 Old Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Sugar B’s Cheesecake Café 6401 Hixson Pike Suite B1 Hixson, TN
- 100 Wallace A. Smith Elementary 5971 Hunter Road Ooltewah, TN
- 87 Little Caesars #3 9321 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Taqueria Jalisco-Ania Bar 1639 Rossville Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Maple Street Biscuit Company #4011 407 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Pro Re Bona Day Nursery 1707 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 KFC K 365008 2301 E 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Amigos at St. Elmo 3812 Tennessee Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Red Bank High School 640 Morrison Springs Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Kai Bistro 423 E MLKing Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Glen Gene Deli 5748 Highway 153 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Arby’s #5971 3903 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Calliope Restaurant LLC 422 E MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 84 Totto Sushi & Grill 330 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taqueria Jaliso-Ania 1639 Rossville Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Chick-Fil-A 1804 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 83 Clifton Hills Elementary School 1815 32nd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Holiday Inn Express Continental Breakfast 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn & Suites 400 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 90 Hixson High School 5705 Middle Valley Pike Hisxon, TN
- 98 Pizza Bros Southside Bar 1800 Broad Street Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Home Folks Restaurant 8981 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express Indoor Pool 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Domino’s Pizza 3504 Dayton Boulevard Red Bank, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Abuelos Mexican Food Embassy 2102 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Dos Bros 5975 Elementary Way Ooltewah, TN
- 99 Hi-Fi Clyde’s Chattanooga 122 West Main Street Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Smoothie King 5975 Elementary Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Hixson Middle School 5681 Old Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 100 Salsarita’s 9032 Old Lee Highway Suite 120 Ooltewah, TN
- 91 Volcano Korean BBQ 2011 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Zaxby’s #66108 623 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Arby’s #6576 9200 Lee Highway Ooltewah, TN
Bradley County
- 94 Knights Inn 2421 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 Super Taqueria Matias Mobile Unit 1240 Hardwick Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 95 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 McDonald’s 4095 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 Heritage Inn 1631 Guthrie Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Bradley Co. Vocational 1000 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Bradley Mobile Café 1000 S Lee Highway Cleveland, TN
- 100 Pie Center Café 2337 Parker Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 97 Bradley High School Cafeteria 1000 N Lee Highway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Pie Center School 2337 Parker Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 97 Garden Plaza Spa 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Wendy’s 1010 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 94 Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill 694 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 96 Chick-Fil-A 3890 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Wendy’s 401 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 Wendy’s 2830 McGrady Drive SE Cleveland, TN
- 96 East Tennessee Nutrition 1300 25th Street NW Suite #9 Cleveland, TN
- 98 YMCA Indoor Pool 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 YMCA Hot Tub 220 Urbane Road Cleveland, TN
- 94 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 97 Cleveland Middle School Cafeteria 3635 Georgetown Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Goal Academy Kitchen 2373 Parker Street NE Unit 221 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Little Caesar’s Pizza 2350 Red Food Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Kentucky Fried Chicken 2720 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 93 The Old Fort Restaurant 1422 25th Street Cleveland, TN
- 98 Burger King #22574 1186 Perimeter Drive SE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Bojangles #656 1065 King Street SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
Catoosa County
- 92 Tao Asian Cuisine 118 Remco Shop Lane Ringgold, GA
- 99 El Trio Mexican Restaurant #2 6979 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 97 Subway #11333 6993 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
- 88 Las Fiesta, Inc. D/B/A Fiesta Mexicana #15 110 Kristin Drive Ringgold, GA
- 96 Double Portion Catering 175 Woodie Drive Ringgold, GA
- 87 Vallarta 23 Legion Street Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 96 Canyon Grill 28 Scenic Highway Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
- 97 Murray County Jail 810 G.I. Maddox Parkway Chatsworth, GA
- 96 Pizza King 500 S Third Avenue Suite O Chatsworth, GA
- 97 Wendy’s Hamburgers 1041 N Third Avenue Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 100 Oakwood Baptist Church 115 Oakwood Street Chickamauga, GA
- 96 Nanny’s Mobile Kitchen Base of Operation 8047 N Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 93 Nanny’s Mobile Kitchen - Mobile 8047 N Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Chattanooga Valley Elementary 3420 Chattanooga Valley Road Flinstone, GA
- 100 Chattanooga Valley Middle 847 Allgood Road Flinstone, GA
- 96 Amigos Mexican Conina, LLC 555 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
- 100 Stone Creek Elementary 1600 Happy Valley Road Rossville, GA
- 92 Dari-Dip 302 W Villanow Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Mountain View Head Start 1012 Greenhill Drive Rossville, GA
- 100 South Walker Head Start 3 Probasco Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
None