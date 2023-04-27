It was a great week for week for Tennessee Valley restaurants— there were no failing scores.
Only one Ooltewah restaurant ranked on the lower end— Southern Burger Company received a 78.
Inspectors saw two packages of slimy, rotted leafy greens and multiple dishes drying on a dirty rack with food debris.
They also reported two containers of old pimento cheese, the top of the dishwasher being dirty, and multiple cooler bottoms with old food debris.
Other observations included various food storage containers chipped and in poor condition.
According to inspectors, there was an overall lack of managerial control and employees not properly taking in to account foodborne illness factors.
If you have questions about a restaurant, hotel, pool, or gym— call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 99 Cracker Barrel #102 2346 Shallowford Village Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Forbidden City 2273 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 93 Rodizio Grill 439 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Ruby Falls Hot Dog Cart 1720 S. Scenic Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bridgeman’s Chophouse 107 W. MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Read House 107 W. MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Spa 1790 Hamil Rd. Hixson, TN
- 100 Burger King #10795 5605 Little Debbie Pkwy. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Sports Barn North Pool 1790 Hamil Rd. Hixson, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New County Dr. Hixson, TN
- 99 Taqueria Antiqua Guatemala 2005 East Main St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Zarzour’s Café 1627 Rossville Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Dwell House 120 E. 10th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Wired Coffee 5707 Main St. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Best Beginnings 2029 Hickory Valley Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Tendercare University I 1601 Agnes Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Brown Acres Golf Club 406 Brown Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Cheddar’s 2014 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Busy Bee Learning Center 7728 Hancock Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 DQ Chill & Grill 2118 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Econo Lodge 7421 Bonny Oaks Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 La Quinta Inn & Suites Pool 5000 New Country Drive Hixson, TN
- 100 Starbucks 6053 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 92 Mama Yo’s Soul Food (mobile) 213 W. 37th St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Sailor’s Den 6237 Vance Road Suite 6 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Fireside Grille 3018 Cummings Hwy. Suite-J Chattanooga, TN
- 84 Hunan Wok I 2201 E. 23rd St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Avondale Early Head Start Center 2302 Ocoee St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Dunkin Donuts #358900 3334 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Chattanooga Hotel 1201 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Homewood Suites 2250 Center St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Mean Mug Coffeehouse North 205 Manufacturer’s Rd. Ste. 109 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Stills & Mash @ Chattanoogan 1201 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Childcare Network #034 4650 Redlands Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Oaks Coffee House 2916 Silverdale Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Mike’s Smokehouse 7655 E. Brainerd Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Captain D’s #3146 5106 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Chick-Fil-A Express 975 E. 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 McDonald’s #13122 1117 E. 3rd St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 AFC Sushi @ Erlanger 975 E. 3rd St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 The Kettlecorn Mill 316 Signal Dr. Rossville, GA
- 100 Jonny Poppers (mobile) 67 Sanford Ln. Flintstone, GA
- 100 Chattown and Simple Southern Catering 1801 Reggie White Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Chattanooga Brewing Company 1804 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Bethel- Poindexter Cottage Kitchen 3001 Hamill Rd. Hixson, TN
- 91 New China 8530 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Flying Squirrel 55 Johnson St. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tupelo Honey Café 1110 Market St. Ste. 121 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Go Gyro Go (mobile) 2014 Schmidt Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 1885 Grill Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Ln., Ste. 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 94 Boccaccia Ristorante Italiano 3077 S. Broad St. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Papa John’s 2700 S. Broad St. Ste. 144 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 McDonald’s #33889 1735 Ooltewah Ringgold Rd. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 1885 Grill Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane Ste. 101 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Broken Heart Cheesecakes 8011 Krijnen Ct. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Neutral Ground 5704 Marlin Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Agave and Rye 185 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 C&C Authentic Jamaican Kitchen, LLC 5704 Marlin Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Aretha Frankenstein’s 518 Tremont St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Tupelo Honey Café 1110 Market St. Ste. 121 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 99 Good Eats BBQ 1817 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Spanish Modern Mexicano 5622 Hwy. 153 Ste. A Hixson, TN
- 91 New China 8530 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
- 98 Shufords Smokehouse 924 Signal Mountain Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bethel- Poindexter Cottage Kitchen 3001 Hamill Rd. Hixson, TN
- 100 Neutral Ground 5704 Marlin Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Bond Girl Bakery 8505 Hixson Pk. Ste. A Hixson, TN
- 96 Big Buff 92 BBQ (mobile) 1709 Wilson St. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Pickle Barrel 1012 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Ind. Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Jack & Jill Childcare & Learning Center 4501 Norcross Rd. Hixson, TN
- 100 Nonni’s Empanadas (mobile) 452 Ottawa Dr. Soddy Daisy, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Milk & Honey 135 Market N. St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dubs BBQ (mobile) 221 Timber Knoll Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Pickle Barrel 1012 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 A Mother’s Love 1380 Gunbarrel Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 First Steps Christian Daycare 2633 Glass St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chick-fil-A 5740 Hwy. 153 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chattanooga Marriott Downtown 2 Carter Plaza Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Chopstix 6903 Lee Hwy. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Aqua Tots 6413 Lee Hwy. Ste. 101 Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 89 The Purple Daisy Picnic Café 4001 St. Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Top Golf Chattanooga 490 Camp Jordan Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 98 Pebbles N Stones 4509 Kemp Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Kabob-ster 1408 Gunbarrel Rd Ste. 111 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Opa 249 River St. Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Little Caesars #10 531 Signal Mountain Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 YMCA North River Men’s Spa 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 97 McAlister’s Deli 620 Northgate Mall Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Tokyo of Chattanooga 1120 Houston St. Ste. 150 Chattanooga, TN
- 78 Southern Burger Company 9453 Bradmore Ln. Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Ruby Sunshine Café 405 Market St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 El Maguey #3 8523 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN (follow-up)
- 100 YMCA North River Lap Pool 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Nephew’s Bar & Grill 4380 Dorris St. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 YMCA North River Therapy 4138 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Saks Wing Shak 3911 Brainerd Rd. Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Walden Club Lounge 633 Chestnut St. #2100 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Pizzeria Cortile 4400 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hotel Indigo Chattanooga 300 W. 6th St. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Wright’s Old Plantation 1515 Dodson Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Rd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 95 Dubs Place 4408 Dayton Blvd. Chattanooga, TN (follow-up)
- 91 Las Margaritas II 4604 Skyview Dr. Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Smoky Mountain Sweets, LLC 5704 Marlin Rd. Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 100 Catrina’s Bar 51 Tasso Ln NE. Cleveland, TN
- 97 Prospect Elementary School Cafeteria 2450 Prospect Rd. Cleveland, TN
- 99 Catch Bar 233 Inman E. St. Cleveland, TN
- 93 True 201 Keith St. SW. Ste. 79 Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 99 True Bar 201 Keith St. SW. Ste. 79 Cleveland, TN
- 98 Black Fox Cafeteria 3119 Varnell Rd. SW. McDonald, TN
- 98 Bradley North Rec. Concession Stand 6065 Eureka Rd. NW. Cleveland, TN
- 96 Hardees-25th St. 1651 25th St. NW. Cleveland, TN
- 94 Tri-State Exhibition Ctr. Campground 200 Natures Trl. SW. McDonald, TN
- 96 Lee University Cafeteria 1120 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 92 Cracker Barrel #21 1650 Clingan Ridge NW. Dr. Cleveland, TN
- 96 Tri State Exhibition Ctr. Concession Stand 200 Natures Trl. SW. McDonald, TN (follow-up)
- 84 Firehouse #315 201 Keith St. SW. Ste. 18 Cleveland, TN
- 99 The Plaza Café 3500 Keith St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
- 100 Lee University Starbucks 1120 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN
- 93 Lee University Chick-fil-A 1120 N. Ocoee St. Cleveland, TN (follow-up)
Catoosa County
- 96 Park Place Restaurant 2891 Lafayette Rd Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 B’z Frozen Lemonade and T’s Nutz (base of operation and mobile unit) 186 Nituna Ave. Rossville, GA
- 99 Domino’s (popular springs rd.) #4108 95 Popular Springs Rd. Ringgold, GA
- 96 Cook Out 920 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 96 Magnolia Pharmacy Creamery 4622 Battlefield Pkwy. Ringgold, GA
- 91 Quality Inn 5427 Alabama Hwy. Ringgold, GA.
- 100 Econo Lodge Inn and Suites 2120 Lafayette Rd. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 82 Jefferson’s 86 Tennessee St. Ringgold, GA
- 100 Battlefield Nutrition 697 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 91 Waffle House (Hwy. 41) 592 11292 Hwy. 41 Ringgold, GA
Dade County
- 100 R Haven Overnight Family Park 7643 S. Hwy. 11 Rising Fawn, GA
Murray County
- 100 Budget Inn 1279 Hwy. 411 S. Chatsworth, GA
- 100 Super 8 613 S. Third Ave. Chatsworth, GA
Walker County
- 89 Food Express 8139 N. Hwy. 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 97 Mountain Cove Farm Resort 994 Dougherty Gap Rd. Chickamauga, GA
- 100 Kings Inn 2209 N. Main St. Lafayette, GA
- 100 City of Rossville Food Service 400 McFarland Ave. Rossville, GA
- 100 Tree Top Hideaway 576 Chattanooga Valley Rd. Flintstone, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Brookwood School 501 Central Ave. Dalton, GA
- 100 Learning Tree Elementary School 300 S. Tibbs Rd. Dalton, GA
- 100 Dawnville Elementary School 1380 Dawnville Rd. NE. Dalton, GA
- 100 Dug Gap Elementary School 2132 Dug Gap Rd. Dalton, GA
- 100 Christian Heritage Elementary School 1600 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Dalton, GA
- 99 Road Side Coffee Café 2604 Old Chattanooga Rd. Rocky Face, GA
- 100 Southeast High School 1954 Riverbend Rd. Dalton, GA