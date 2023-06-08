Good Thursday. We will have a spectacular ev nein with temps falling through the 70s. There will still be a bit of haze in the air. A Code Orange Alert remains in southwest NC until midnight.
Friday will start with a tremendous morning sporting temps in the low to mid-50s. Some in the Blue Ridge may fall into the upper 40s! Friday afternoon will see low humidity and a high of 84. We, again, will have to put up with some light haze from the Canadian wildfires.
Saturday will start cool in the 50s again, but the high will rebound to 88 in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
Sunday and Monday we will have widely scattered showers and storms that could bring us more than an inch of rain.
