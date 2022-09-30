Good morning, today will be another beautiful fall day with cool temperatures in the morning and a warm afternoon ahead in the 70s. It will be generally sunny with a few clouds entering our area from the east in the PM from now Hurricane Ian. It will be breezy with wind sustained a 10-20mph, gusts at 25-30mph. Gusts up to 40mph will be possible in our eastern mountain communities where a Wind Advisory is in place for today and tonight.
Our rain chances from Ian continue to decrease for the weekend. At this point, the majority of the area will stay dry or only have trace amounts of rainfall. Great news for outdoor plans! For Cherokee, Polk, McMinn, Monroe, Murray, Fannin, and Gilmer Counties to the east, light rainfall will be possible for you at 0.1-0.25”. The most likely period for rain will be Friday night through Saturday morning.
Then, the rest of Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny (more clouds to the east) with highs around 70. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 75. The warmth will continue with highs in the mid-70s to 80 for the middle of next week.