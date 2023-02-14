The Great Smoky Mountains National Park saw 12,968,950 recreational visits in 2022.
July and October were the two most popular months, with 1,560,696 and 1,624,908 visits respectively. Although this was lower than the record-breaking 14 million visitors in 2021, the Smokies still made an impressive impact and was the last full year the national park did not charge an entrance fee.
Starting March 1, 2023, the Park It Forward program will require visitors to display a parking tag or parking pass if they stay or recreate in the park for more than 15 minutes. The revenue from these passes will go towards managing and improving services for visitors.