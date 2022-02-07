Good Monday. Skies will be clear this evening, and temps will be cool falling from the mid-40s into the mid-30s. We will ultimately fall to a low of 27 Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon will be awesome with sunshine and a high of 55. We will continue warming this week with a high of 60 Wednesday and Thursday. We will even reach 63 on Friday!
We will be dry all week with a few clouds here and there. If you have any outdoor stuff to get done that requires a few days without rain... this is the week for you.
This weekend another front will slide in. We will be mild Saturday with temps ranging from 41 to 60. We will have more clouds, but little in the way of rainfall other than a nighttime sprinkle or two. We may get a light mountain snow shower in the Blue Ridge heading into Sunday morning, but this will primarily be a cold-weather system. Sunday temps will range from 33 to 48.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.