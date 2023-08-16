Good Wednesday. Wow! For August we are doing well. Temps right now are more like what we would see in May or September. This will be the case Thursday as well with temps ranging from 65 in the morning to 86 in the afternoon. Humidity will be low, and the day will be great for outdoors.
Friday will be nice also. We start in the mid-60s and climb to 88 with a few morning clouds. The afternoon will be mostly sunny with a high of 88.
Saturday will sport more sunshine with temps going from 65 in the morning to 89 in the afternoon.
Sunday we come crashing back down to Earth. After an "okay" morning with temps in the mid-60s, we will rocket to 94 for a high with the heat index close to 100. Skies will be sunny.
Next week will be hot and humid as well with highs in the low to mid 90s each day. No rain is in the forecast at least through next Wednesday.
