Birders and citizen-scientists alike can have a role in the 2023 edition of the Audubon Great Backyard Bird Count.
Regarded as the largest biodiversity-focused citizen science project in the world, the Backyard Bird Count asks people to watch and count the number of bird breed they see.
The count has become even more sophisticated over the years, with counters using apps to ID breeds and entering their counts.
Those wanting to learn more about the upcoming count can join a webinar on Wednesday, Feb. 15, for a live B&A session with experts from Audubon, Birds Canada, and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
You can also download a checklist from the Backyard Bird Count website if you prefer to go old school.
The count, a world-wide event, helps scientists better understand the global bird populations before their annual migrations.