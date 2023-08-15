Good Tuesday. Now we're talking! We will have a pretty nice evening with the humidity dropping and temps falling through the low 80s into the 70s. Skies will be mostly clear.
Get the cup of coffee ready for the front porch Wednesday morning. The lower humidity will allow for cooler temps in the low 60s! The afternoon will be awesome in the low 80s and mostly sunny.
Thursday will be another great outdoor kind of day. Temps will range from 66 in the morning to 87 in the afternoon. Skies remain mostly sunny.
Friday and Saturday will be a little warmer with highs around 90. Skies remain fairly clear. The humidity will also be building back up just a little.
Sunday and Monday the furnace is back on. Highs will be in the mid-90s both days with the heat index around 100. Still, however, no rain in the forecast.
