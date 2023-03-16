The Austin Hatcher Foundation recognized grandparents for the unique role they play and the sacrifices they make in the pediatric cancer journey at the Austin Hatcher Foundation’s Education Advancement Center last Saturday, March 11.
Grandparents joined their grandchildren, all of whom are a pediatric cancer patient, survivor or sibling of a survivor, at the Foundation’s Education Advancement Center.
The morning consisted of breakfast, awards, an art project and a variety of activities around the Education Advancement Center. To close the event, grandchildren gave nickel tours around the Austin Hatcher Foundation, showing their grandparents all of their favorite areas and the unique aspects of the facility.
“It’s very touching to hear the countless stories and ways grandparents come to the rescue,” said the Foundation’s Licensed Psychologist, Dr. Julie Gersch. “Grandparents have quit their jobs and moved many states away to be here and help take care of other children so mom and dad can focus on the one going through the cancer or diagnosis.”
Dr. Gersch explains that grandparents are often forgotten about when discussing the negative side effects a pediatric cancer diagnosis can have on a family. The Foundation’s “Grandparent’s Day” event was designed to celebrate the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren, and recognize the critical role grandparents play behind the scenes during the pediatric cancer journey.
“It is widely known that pediatric cancer is a family diagnosis,” said Dr. Gersch. “We just want grandparents to know that today and every day, we see them. And we appreciate all they have done and will continue to do for their precious grandbabies whom we at the Austin Hatcher Foundation have the privilege of taking care of.”
The Austin Hatcher Foundation’s mission is to erase the effects of pediatric cancer for entire families by providing essential specialized intervention beginning at the time of a child’s diagnosis and continuing through survivorship of the whole family.
Families of the foundation are provided with services such as Mental and Behavioral Health Therapy, Counseling, Occupational Therapy, Neuropsychological Testing, Family Programs and more at absolutely no cost to them.
To learn more about the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer, visit www.HatcherFoundation.org today.