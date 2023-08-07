Local 3 News is getting a look at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank's new North Georgia warehouse.
The grand opening of the Northwest Georgia branch, the Pierce Distribution Center in Dalton, is on Wednesday but we got a sneak peek.
About one in nine people are food insecure in Georgia.
David Aft with the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia says the expansion brings us one step closer to lowering that statistic.
"Food insecurity is one of those statistics that you hear but if you don't see it every day, it's pretty easy to forget about it, or at least it's invisible in some people's eyes,” said Aft.
Aft is a long-time supporter of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank and believes food is a basic human right.
"As inflation kicks up, it's made it difficult for families to put food on the table, or enough food on the table,” said Aft.
Aft says it’s a human right that many people are living without right now, including children.
"The teachers and the counselors and so forth, they see first hand the kids that look a little underfed perhaps, a little hungry at the end of the day,” Aft said. "So, that's the face that we see when talking about hunger."
That's why Aft says the Chattanooga Area Food Bank's Northwest Georgia expansion is vital.
"Most importantly, it's going to put more resources closer to the need in Northwest Georgia,” Atf said. "It is my understanding that the storage issues that confronted the food bank over the years were challenging mostly in the food bank's ability to handle fresh foods."
The food bank has increased dry storage space, freezer and cooler storage, and added new loading docks.
The $4.5-million project is increasing distribution by 19%.
Aft believes that will address the greater need caused by inflation.
"I think the food bank has helped organizations that we care about all the time with resources to do that and also strategies,” said Aft.
A $2-million grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs helped make this expansion happen.
The grand opening will be held at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday at 1111 S. Hamilton Street in Dalton.
Click here to donate or learn more about the expansion.