The morning showers are done for most of our area, and the remaining rain will wrap up for our far eastern communities around 1pm ET. Then, it’s here comes the sun for the afternoon and evening.
Clouds will gradually clear from west to east for the rest of Tuesday. As sunshine returns, it’ll warm slightly from the 50s at noon to late afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Locations along the Cumberland Plateau will remain cooler, topping out around 60. Tonight will be clear and cool with lows from 40-45, a few spots in the 30s.
Our new warm-up will start on Wednesday. It will be beautiful with a sunny sky and highs in the low 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm more to the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday will both have chances for a couple of isolated showers. Rain/storm chances will increase slightly on Sunday with scattered storms, and it’ll be warm near 80.