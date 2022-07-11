Grace Baptist Academy has plans to begin construction again after putting it on pause for more than six months while waiting for FEMA to kick in. The school was destroyed in the Easter tornadoes in April two years ago.
They received $20 million from insurance to rebuild, but that wasn't enough and the academy looked to FEMA for assistance.
"We began to do so in 2020. Meanwhile we got our construction started again,” said Matt Pollock, the Head of School at Grace Baptist Academy.
That construction started in the fall of 2020 and paused in December of 2021 because they had not received their funds from FEMA.
"The biggest challenge we have right now is we don't have a final, official number. It is going to be tens of millions,” Pollock said.
FEMA has said they will be giving Grace Baptist a portion of the funds very soon, and the school will re-launch the project this fall. To get additional funds, they will have to go through an appeal process, which could take several more months.
"That doesn't stop us from beginning construction once again,” Pollock told us.
The construction company is gearing up to get back to the job site, which can be a process itself.
"They've got to work through getting all their subs back in, so there's a whole process to that that it's like -- when you come to a halt, to get that machine moving again is -- it's quite a process,” Pollock said.
The original completion date was targeted around this past May, but they are well off their mark.
Amongst all the frustrations and setbacks, and no physical building to learn in for the past two years, they have seen a surge in enrollment.
"Since the fall of 2020, we have a 34-percent growth of numbers where we're going to be well over five hundred students this fall,” said Pollock.
He credits that to the school's faith and core values and the people that make it special.
A temporary timeline for the project to be complete is next spring. Right now students are using facilities at Morris Hill Baptist Church.