A Grace Baptist Academy graduate who has lived in Ukraine for 20 years said she left just in time. Now, it's nearly impossible for others to do so and she's worried about them because of the unknown.
"The whole, how can this be real? That's how I'm feeling," said Anne Sokol, a Chattanoogan living in Ukraine.
Anne Sokol is from Chattanooga. About 20 years ago, she moved to Ukraine as a missionary. She's now married to her Ukrainian husband Vitaliy and lives in the capitol city.
Last month, Anne said the U.S. Embassy started recommending people leave Ukraine.
"They just said they had intelligence information that there would be a significant invasion and they said it is best to leave while there are commercial flights flying and the border crossings are easy," Sokol said.
Anne and her family left and moved temporarily to Albania. Her husband's family is still in Ukraine.
"Some of them are already in the bomb shelters. They hear the bombs going," Sokol said.
Anne said she can't stop thinking and worrying about the women with children from her church who are there.
"Nobody wanted to believe that this would really happen. Even we didn't believe it would really happen but now they have their children to think about and would like to get to safety," Sokol said.
She said they're scared.
"Some of them don't want to eat, some of them want to eat all day long because they're so nervous about what's going on and what's going to happen to them. I haven't cried about it yet, so I'm probably going to cry now," Sokol said.
She said she's trying to help as many people as possible from afar by connecting people to help bring them to safety and give them resources they need during this state of emergency.
"Basically we've just been absorbing this shock together," Sokol said.
At this point, Anne said she doesn't know when or even if her family will be able to go back to Ukraine.