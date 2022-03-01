As events continue to evolve in Ukraine, Girls Preparatory School history teachers are incorporating the Russian invasion into their class discussions.
Girls Preparatory School Upper history teacher Dr. Stephen Harrison said the world is getting smaller and what's happening on the other side of the world impacts all of us more than we may realize.
"Last Thursday I had a wonderful lesson planned that went completely out of the window because that's really all they could talk about," Dr. Harrison said.
The topic they're discussing is Russia invading Ukraine. Dr. Harrison said students in grades 7 through 12 at GPS are talking about it in their classrooms. The conversations started with an introduction and then students were encouraged to ask questions.
"Why is Putin doing this, what is he trying to accomplish, what is the United States going to do to respond, what are the big effects here. How is this going to effect me and specifically, some of them were wondering is there going to be a draft, is my brother going to get drafted? Dr. Harrison said students were asking.
It isn't necessarily a structured lesson, but students are driving the conversation, thinking big picture and how this major event in history effects us.
"Gas prices are going up, markets are going down," Dr. Harrison said.
Dr. Harrison said having students discuss current events helps them become better global citizens and have more global awareness.
"Even as they're living their individual lives and have their own goals, it's still within this broader context where they can both affect things around them and are affected," Dr. Harrison
While information continues to develop, Dr. Harrison said they're also teaching virtual or digital literacy.
"Everything is on your phone, a lot of things that are true and a lot of things that aren't true and you need to be able to sort through it so we teach them a process where you analyze every source," Dr. Harrison said.
He said it's about balancing information coming in each day to figure out the overall story.