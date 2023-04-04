Governor Lee's tax reform plan in Tennessee has made progress, with the Tennessee House of Representatives passing the bill yesterday.
This tax reform measure aims to make crucial changes to the state's tax code, which would have far-reaching implications for both private businesses and citizens of the state.
One of the significant changes proposed in the bill is the inclusion of tax credits for private companies that offer longer medical leave plans to their employees. This provision seeks to incentivize private businesses to provide better healthcare benefits to their employees, ultimately improving the health and well-being of the workforce in the state.
The proposed tax reform measure also includes extending the tax-free grocery month from August to October, offering Tennessee residents more substantial savings on grocery bills for an additional two months.
Many lawmakers have supported the proposed tax reform measure, describing it as the most significant reform and tax cut in Tennessee's history.