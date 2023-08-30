Wednesday afternoon, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in Chattanooga to visit Chatt State Community College.
During the Govenor Lee's visit, we got his take on the special legislative session.
Lee says it was a difficult week, but there is a reason for Tennesseans to have hope for the future.
"People want to live in a safe neighborhood. Part of the reaction to what we did last week is born out of a desire for every Tennessean to live in a safe neighborhood," says Governor Lee.
After Lee announced the special session, some were angry while some hoped for change. Many filled the chambers hoping their voices would be heard by lawmakers.
In just over a week, the Senate passed seven bills, and the House passed 18.
"We made some positive steps which we celebrated yesterday, and we celebrate, as the close of the session yesterday. We're hopeful,' Lee says.
Four of Governor Lee's proposals passed both chambers, covering human trafficking, safe storage, and designating more than $100 million of funding for public safety.
- SB7088/HB7041: Requires TBI to submit a report on child and human trafficking crimes and trends in Tennessee by December 1, 2023, and annually thereafter.
- SB7086/HB7013: Requires reporting of accurate, complete, and timely records from court clerks to the TBI within 72 hours and requires electronic submissions of dispositions and expungements to the TBI.
- SB7085/HB7012: Directs the Department of Safety to provide free firearm locks to Tennessee residents upon request; requires department-approved handgun safety courses to contain instruction on the safe storage of firearms; exempts the retail sale of firearm safes and firearm safety devices from sales and use taxes beginning November 1, 2023.
- SB7089/HB7070: Appropriates $50 million in grant funding to mental health agencies, $30 million in school safety grants to public and private higher education institutions, $12.1 million in recruitment and retention bonuses for mental health professionals, $10 million additional funding for school safety grant fund, $4 million in funding for the mental health safety net, $3 million in funding for the behavioral health scholarship program, and $1.1 million to fund a public safety campaign for safe storage.
Lee says, "You've got to come together and say what can we agree upon that we can move forward to improve that situation?"
He says several ideas were brought to the session that he expects to see them proposed in the regular session in January.
He says until every Tennessean lives in a safe neighborhood, he hopes the conversation of addressing public safety will continue.
"What I find hopeful about what happened this past week is that this conversation has been elevated, this conversation about public safety," says Governor Lee.