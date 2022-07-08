A bill holding drunk drivers in Tennessee accountable passed unanimously in the Tennessee General Assembly and was signed Thursday into law by Governor Bill Lee in a ceremony.
The bill requires drunk drivers who kill a parent to pay child support for the victim's children.
"It holds those that drink and drive accountable, and it also protects our most valuable resource, which is our children,' said Tennessee Representative Mark Hall with district 24.
Representative Hall and Senator Mike Bell backed the bill, with Hall saying he drafted it.
The bill is called Ethan's, Hailey's and Bentley's law for the fallen Chattanooga police officer Nicholas Galinger's children Ethan and Hailey. It also honors Cecilia William's grandchild Bentley. The children are left behind after their parents died at the hands of a drunk driver.
"It is a huge deterrent (for drunk drivers)," said Hall.
The bill requires drunk drivers who killed a parent to pay child support for the surviving children until they are 18.
"They are not required to pay until one year after their release date,' said Representative Hall.
He said if the convicted drunk driver can't pay right away, they eventually have to.
"Garnishments in liens on property, eventually it never goes away and eventually they will get their money," said Hall.
The district attorneys and judges will use discretion to figure out how much is owed.
"Depending on the needs of the child and the income of the offender," said Hall.
He said 14 other states have reached out to him to duplicate the language of the bill.
"Normally in the great state of Tennessee if someone were to get a DUI, they would only have a 17 percent chance of getting a second. If they had a second DUI they would have a 70 percent chance of getting a third. This is just one tool in the toolbox to combat those that get behind the wheel while impaired,' said Hall.
He said the bill can be amended to add new provisions which may include mental health services for the victims' children in the future.